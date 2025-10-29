The history of Argyle Street in 14 nostalgic pictures from the city's past

Argyle Street is one of Glasgow’s oldest and most important thoroughfares, dating back to the 17th century when it was known as Westergait, the main road leading west from the old city gates.
When the West Port was demolished in 1751 to allow Glasgow’s expansion beyond its medieval walls, the street was renamed Argyle Street in honour of Archibald Campbell, the 3rd Duke of Argyll.
During the 18th and 19th centuries, Argyle Street developed into one of Glasgow’s principal shopping and commercial streets. Elegant Georgian and Victorian buildings appeared alongside new businesses, department stores, and hotels, reflecting the city’s rise as an industrial and mercantile powerhouse.
Parts of the famous Glasgow street were pedestrianised during the 20th century with it remaining a busy shopping hub until this day.
Here are 14 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.