The history of Dumbarton Road in 16 nostalgic images from the city's past

Dumbarton Road is one of the oldest and most significant thoroughfares in Glasgow, stretching from the city’s West End through Partick, Whiteinch, Scotstoun and Yoker.

Its origins trace back to ancient routes that connected Glasgow to Dumbarton, historically an important military and trade hub. As Glasgow expanded during the Industrial Revolution, Dumbarton Road developed into a vital artery, linking the growing urban centre to emerging suburban communities in the west.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, Dumbarton Road became central to the lives of workers in shipyards, foundries, and factories along the River Clyde. The road evolved into a bustling commercial strip, lined with shops, pubs, and tenement housing.

Today, the road reflects Glasgow’s layered history—where Victorian tenements sit alongside modern flats, and local shops blend with new cafés.

Here are 16 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.

1 . Dumbarton Road (1961) Dumbarton Road from the railway bridge at Hayburn Street, 1961. | Derek Phillips Photo: Derek Phillips

2 . The Western Cinema The view looking east along Dumbarton Road towards Partick Cross, photographed by Alf Daniel in 1955. | Partick Camera Club

3 . The Thornwood (1939) The Thornwood on Dumbarton Road pictured in 1939. The pub looks a little different these days. | Glasgow City Archives