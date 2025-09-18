The history of Glasgow Airport over the past 59 years in 14 nostalgic pictures

Glasgow Airport officially opened on 2 May 1966. It was built to replace the nearby Renfrew Airport, which had become too small to handle the increasing demand for air travel in Scotland.

Designed by Sir Basil Spence, the new airport was modern for its time, featuring a single terminal and runway, and quickly became Scotland’s main transatlantic gateway.

Through the 1970s and 1980s, Glasgow Airport saw steady growth. Originally focused on domestic and short-haul European flights, it began handling more international traffic, especially to North America and the Caribbean. The airport was nationalised under the British Airports Authority (BAA) in 1975, and underwent several upgrades in facilities and capacity over the following decades.

In the 1990s, the arrival of low-cost airlines reshaped Glasgow’s aviation landscape. Glasgow Airport had to adapt to competition from Prestwick Airport, which Ryanair began using heavily. The early 2000s saw significant investment in the airport’s infrastructure, including terminal upgrades, improved security facilities, and an expanded international destinations.

Earlier this year, Glasgow Airport was acquired by AviAlliance along with Aberdeen and Southampton from Ferrovial and Macquarie. They have since announced plans to invest £350 million in the future growth and decarbonisation of AGS Airports over the course of the next five years.

Included within the investment will be a comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building delivering best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers. The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives. Not only will this significantly enhance the passenger experience, it will also ensure the airport is equipped to meet the growing and future demand from both customers and airline partners.

Here are 14 old pictures of Glasgow Airport over the past 59 years.

1 . Inside the terminal (1966) Inside the terminal building at Glasgow Airport around the time it first opened | Glasgow Airport

2 . Viewing Platform (1967) Spectators on the terminal's at the Glasgow Airport viewing platform in 1967 | Contributed

3 . Glasgow Airport terminal (1966) The original terminal building shortly after the airport opened in 1966 | Contributed