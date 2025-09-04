The history of Glasgow Central Station in 22 nostalgic images from the city's past

Published 4th Sep 2025, 17:53 BST

Glasgow Central Station has been at the heart of the city since it was first opened by the Caledonian Railway in 1879

Millions of people pass through Glasgow Central each year with the station being an imperative part of the city's history.

There were originally eight platforms in the station which were linked by a railway bridge over Argyle Street to Bridge Street station. It wouldn't be until the turn of the twentieth century that further development took place at Glasgow Central to solve congestion issues.

It has been a place where people have said farewell to their loved ones and where new romances have begun under the famous station clock.

Here are eight old pictures inside one of Glasgow’s most loved buildings.

Inside the Glasgow Central concourse in 1955 captured by Partick Camera Club.

Inside the Glasgow Central concourse in 1955 captured by Partick Camera Club. | Partick Camera Club

A snapshot of Glasgow Central in 1990.

A snapshot of Glasgow Central in 1990. | The Glasgow Story

Outside Glasgow Central in 1979.

Outside Glasgow Central in 1979. | Michael Patterson

A look inside Glasgow Central back in 1985 when the new flooring was being laid.

A look inside Glasgow Central back in 1985 when the new flooring was being laid. | Pencefn

