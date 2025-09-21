The history of Glasgow's Apollo on Renfield Street in nostalgic pictures from the city's past

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Sep 2025, 09:00 BST

The Apollo said farewell to Glasgow over 40 years ago but remains a much missed part of city life.

The Apollo was one of the most notable music venues in the UK, especially renowned during the 1970s and early 1980s.

Located at 121 Renfield Street, The Apollo was originally built in 1927 as Green’s Playhouse, a vast cinema and variety theatre boasting one of the largest auditoriums in Europe, with a seating capacity of over 4,000.

In 1973, after Green’s Playhouse closed, the building was reopened as The Apollo. It quickly became a legendary concert venue, hosting some of the biggest names in rock and pop. Acts such as David Bowie, AC/DC, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Who, and Wings all performed there. The Apollo became especially famous for its electric atmosphere, steep balcony, bouncing floors, and enthusiastic crowds.

Despite its popularity, the venue struggled with financial issues and structural problems. It finally closed in June 1985, with the last official performance by The Style Council. The building stood derelict for a few years before being demolished in 1987.

Enjoy our GlasgowWorld articles? You’ll love our newsletter - join here.

Here is a history of the old building in retro pictures.

Johnny Cash was the first act to perform at the newly renamed music venue on Renfield Street in September 1973 which had previously been called Green’s Playhouse.

1. The Apollo

Johnny Cash was the first act to perform at the newly renamed music venue on Renfield Street in September 1973 which had previously been called Green’s Playhouse. | Supplied

Other acts who appeared at The Apollo in 1973 included The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Genesis and Elton John. Hot on the heels of releasing their debut album, a band called Queen made their debut at the venue in November supporting Mott the Hoople. Here is The Rolling Stones pictured on their tour bus during a two-day stopover in Glasgow.

2. The Apollo

Other acts who appeared at The Apollo in 1973 included The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Genesis and Elton John. Hot on the heels of releasing their debut album, a band called Queen made their debut at the venue in November supporting Mott the Hoople. Here is The Rolling Stones pictured on their tour bus during a two-day stopover in Glasgow. | Getty Images

Merrill, Jay and Wayne Osmond performing with American pop group The Osmonds, at the Apollo, on the British leg of their European tour on 25th October 1973.

3. The Apollo

Merrill, Jay and Wayne Osmond performing with American pop group The Osmonds, at the Apollo, on the British leg of their European tour on 25th October 1973. | Getty Images

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Glasgow Apollo on 22nd January 1974.

4. The Apollo

Singer and guitarist Marc Bolan performing with British glam rock group T-Rex, at The Glasgow Apollo on 22nd January 1974. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowThe Rolling StonesQueenDavid Bowie
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice