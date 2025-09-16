The history of Glasgow's Gallowgate in 7 nostalgic pictures from the city's past

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2025, 16:22 BST

These are old retro pictures of the Gallowgate over the years.

The Gallowgate in the East End is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has a rich history and heritage.

Every Glaswegian who has headed to the Barrowland Ballroom will have headed up the famous street to get there with the famous Barras Market also being close by

Sign up for GlasgowWorld’s newsletter, delivered Mon-Wed-Fri - click here.

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the past century.

Here are seven old pictures of the Gallowgate in Glasgow’s East End.

A snapshot of the Gallowgate in 1976.

1. Gallowgate (1976)

A snapshot of the Gallowgate in 1976. | Ed Sijmons

The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982.

2. The Oyster Bar

The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982. | Maureen Caputi

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane

3. Gallowgate (1902)

Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Contributed

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today

4. Original Barrowland Ballroom (1935)

Check out the original sign for the Barrowland Ballroom - before it was a massive gallus neon sign - it was a wee neon man pushing a wheelbarrow, the wheel of the massive barrow can be found above the main staircase to the ballroom today | Glasgow City Archives

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryEast End
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice