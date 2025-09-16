The history of Glasgow's Gallowgate in 7 nostalgic pictures from the city's past

The Gallowgate in the East End is one of Glasgow’s best known streets which has a rich history and heritage.

Every Glaswegian who has headed to the Barrowland Ballroom will have headed up the famous street to get there with the famous Barras Market also being close by

Join us as we take a trip down memory lane on one of Glasgow’s best known streets and look at the changes to it over the past century.

Here are seven old pictures of the Gallowgate in Glasgow’s East End.

1 . Gallowgate (1976) A snapshot of the Gallowgate in 1976. | Ed Sijmons

2 . The Oyster Bar The Oyster Bar pictured on the Gallowgate back in 1982. | Maureen Caputi

3 . Gallowgate (1902) Pedestrian traffic on the corner of 96-110 Gallowgate and 14 Moir Lane | Contributed