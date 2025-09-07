The Mitchell Library and Glasgow are synonymous with each other with the building on North Street having been an essential part of city life for well over 100 years.

Although it has changed over time, the Mitchell continues to aspire to its original aims. “As far as practical, represent every phase of human thought and every variety of human opinion.”

It’s a place to escape the challenges of daily life and discover new ideas through books with the library having over a million books.

The Mitchell remains a building with a strong sense of purpose and here is a look around it.

Here is the history of The Mitchell Library in 16 pictures.

1 . Mitchell Library The Mitchell is most recognisable from the North Street entrance with an imposing façade. | Paul Gallagher

2 . Mitchell Library A copper dome, topped with a statue called ‘Literature’ facing out over the M8. | Paul Gallagher

3 . Mitchel Library The Mitchell Library is also a place for quiet moments away from the distractions of the outside world. | Paul Gallagher

4 . Mitchell Library There is a large bust dedicated to Stephen Mitchell who was the founder of the Mitchell Library. Mitchell died in 1874 and bequeathed the bulk of his estate to “form the nucleus of a fund for the establishment and endowment of a large public library in Glasgow, with all the modern accessories connected therewith.” The total sum amounted to £70,000 – around £6.5 million in today’s money. | Paul Gallagher