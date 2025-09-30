The history of Glasgow's tenements in 14 old nostalgic pictures

Hundreds of thousands of Glaswegians grew up in tenements across the city, and today we wanted to take a look back at what that experience was like.

Brought in to house the expanding workforces needed for heavy industry across the River Clyde, the tenements sprang up alongside the shipyards and completely changed the face of Glasgow. Tenements brought together incredibly tight-knit communities to with some still existing till this very day.

The population of Glasgow exploded, and the quality of tenement living varied greatly across the city over the centuries. Some tenements saw no upkeep or care, were built poorly, and by the time of the slum clearances in the 1960s, were beginning to crumble. Conditions in said tenements could be horrendous, and sickness was common due to the poor living conditions due to overcrowding and poor sanitation. In some blocks, 50 neighbours would be sharing the one outdoor toilet and back garden tap.

Although the experience wasn’t always the best, many Glaswegians will have fond memories of tenement life.

Here is the history of Glasgow’s tenements in 14 old photographs.

1 . Jumble sale (Circa. 1955) A group of men, women and children look like their having a grand time during a jumble sale in a Partick back court | Virtual Mitchell

2 . Playing out the back court (Circa.1955) A group of kids play around the wash-house in a Partick back court | Virtual Mitchell

3 . Party in the back court! A pair of women dance and children look on during a party in a back court in Partick | Virtual Mitchell