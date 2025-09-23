The history of Pinkston Power Station in Port Dundas in old nostalgic pictures from Glasgow's past

The cooling tower was once Europe’s largest and powered Glasgow’s tram system.

Pinkston Power Station’s cooling tower dominated Glasgow’s skyline after it was built in the early fifties making it the largest cooling tower in Europe.

The site was built between 1900 and 1901 to generate power for the electrification of Glasgow’s tram system which had began in 1894. Equipped with Belliss and Morcom generator sets, Glasgow Corporation had decided to electrify the network by 1901 for the opening of the International Exhibition at Kelvingrove Park.

The power station at Pinkston was originally constructed of red brick and the cooling tower was added between 1952-54. It was considered critical to the functioning of Glasgow as a city - camouflage paint was applied to the power station during World War II in order to avoid its destruction in bombing raids.

After passing to the South of Scotland Electricity Board in 1958, it was decommissioned in the 1960s, with the cooling tower being demolished in April 1978.

Here are some old retro pictures of Pinkston Power Station which was once Europe’s largest cooling tower.

Glasgow's bustling Queen Street pictured in 1965 with Pinkston cooling tower in the distance.

1. Queen Street

Glasgow's bustling Queen Street pictured in 1965 with Pinkston cooling tower in the distance. | Glasgow City Archives

Pinkston Power Station pictured in 1957.

2. Pinkston Power Station

Pinkston Power Station pictured in 1957. | Glasgow Museums

Pinkston Power Station from the canal at Port Dundas in 1962.

3. Pinkston Power Station

Pinkston Power Station from the canal at Port Dundas in 1962. | Glasgow City Archives

Port Dundas canal basin, Speirs Wharf, and the Pinkston cooling tower. The gas lamp provides the atmosphere. 1949

4. Pinkston Power Station

Port Dundas canal basin, Speirs Wharf, and the Pinkston cooling tower. The gas lamp provides the atmosphere. 1949 | Glasgow City Archives

