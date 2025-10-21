The history of Renfield Street in 11 old nostalgic pictures from Glasgow's past

Renfield Street is steeped in over 200 years of urban and cultural history. It was laid out in the early 19th century as part of the development of the Blythswood Estate, a major urban planning initiative that helped shape the modern grid of central Glasgow.

Named after the Renfield estate near Renfrew by Archibald Campbell of Blythswood, the street was intended to serve both residential and commercial purposes, though its sloping terrain meant it was less suited to retail than some of its flatter neighbouring streets.

Over time, Renfield Street evolved into a vibrant thoroughfare closely tied to Glasgow's reputation as a hub for entertainment and nightlife. During the early 20th century the street truly flourished as a centre for entertainment, with venues like Cranston’s Picture House and the Pavilion Theatre opening their doors. Perhaps the best known of all was Green’s Playhouse, later known as The Apollo—a legendary concert venue that hosted the likes of David Bowie, AC/DC, and The Rolling Stones before its closure and demolition in the late 1980s.

Here are 11 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.

1 . Renfield Street Standing on the corner of Renfield Street and St Vincent Street back in 1958. | Ian Semple

2 . The Apollo The Apollo on Renfield Street was Scotland’s leading music venue where some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the business performed during the 1970s and 1980s. | Glasgow Eyese

3 . Paramount, Renfield Street Exterior of the Paramount, Renfield Street, Glasgow, which was designed by Frank T Verity and Samuel Beverley in 1934. The cinema arrived as part of US-based Paramount's plan to open very large and lavish cinemas in city centres across Britain. In Glasgow, a centralised vacuum cleaning system ensured that carpets remained pristine. Meanwhile, 200 staff were employed with deportment training and stylish uniforms creating an Americanised illusion of high living. | Bruce Peter Collection