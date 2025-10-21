The history of Renfield Street in 11 old nostalgic pictures from Glasgow's past

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2025, 15:52 BST

Renfield Street is one of Glasgow’s most famous and recognisable streets.

Renfield Street is steeped in over 200 years of urban and cultural history. It was laid out in the early 19th century as part of the development of the Blythswood Estate, a major urban planning initiative that helped shape the modern grid of central Glasgow.

Named after the Renfield estate near Renfrew by Archibald Campbell of Blythswood, the street was intended to serve both residential and commercial purposes, though its sloping terrain meant it was less suited to retail than some of its flatter neighbouring streets.

Over time, Renfield Street evolved into a vibrant thoroughfare closely tied to Glasgow's reputation as a hub for entertainment and nightlife. During the early 20th century the street truly flourished as a centre for entertainment, with venues like Cranston’s Picture House and the Pavilion Theatre opening their doors. Perhaps the best known of all was Green’s Playhouse, later known as The Apollo—a legendary concert venue that hosted the likes of David Bowie, AC/DC, and The Rolling Stones before its closure and demolition in the late 1980s.

Have you signed up for GlasgowWorld newsletter? Don’t miss out.

Here are 11 old photographs of one of Glasgow’s most famous streets.

Standing on the corner of Renfield Street and St Vincent Street back in 1958.

1. Renfield Street

Standing on the corner of Renfield Street and St Vincent Street back in 1958. | Ian Semple

The Apollo on Renfield Street was Scotland’s leading music venue where some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the business performed during the 1970s and 1980s.

2. The Apollo

The Apollo on Renfield Street was Scotland’s leading music venue where some of the biggest and most recognisable names in the business performed during the 1970s and 1980s. | Glasgow Eyese

Exterior of the Paramount, Renfield Street, Glasgow, which was designed by Frank T Verity and Samuel Beverley in 1934. The cinema arrived as part of US-based Paramount's plan to open very large and lavish cinemas in city centres across Britain. In Glasgow, a centralised vacuum cleaning system ensured that carpets remained pristine. Meanwhile, 200 staff were employed with deportment training and stylish uniforms creating an Americanised illusion of high living.

3. Paramount, Renfield Street

Exterior of the Paramount, Renfield Street, Glasgow, which was designed by Frank T Verity and Samuel Beverley in 1934. The cinema arrived as part of US-based Paramount's plan to open very large and lavish cinemas in city centres across Britain. In Glasgow, a centralised vacuum cleaning system ensured that carpets remained pristine. Meanwhile, 200 staff were employed with deportment training and stylish uniforms creating an Americanised illusion of high living. | Bruce Peter Collection

Tennent's has been a mainstay in Glasgow for more than 100 years, they had prominent advertising space on Renfield Street.

4. Renfield Street (1963)

Tennent's has been a mainstay in Glasgow for more than 100 years, they had prominent advertising space on Renfield Street. | Virtual Mitchell

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowHistoryDavid BowiePaul McCartney
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice