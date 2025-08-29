The system was originally built by the Glasgow District Subway Company to provide a fast, reliable way to travel around the bustling city. Constructed using a cut-and-cover method in some sections and tunnelling in others, the circular network consisted of two lines running in opposite directions around a six-and-a-half mile loop. The route connected the industrial Southside of the River Clyde with the busy West End and city centre, ensuring workers, students, and shoppers could move quickly between districts.

In its earliest years, the subway was powered by a cable-hauled mechanism, similar to that of San Francisco’s famous cable cars. Trains were not electrically driven but were instead pulled along by a continuously moving cable beneath the track. Although innovative at the time, this system soon became outdated, and in 1935 the subway was electrified. This upgrade significantly improved speed, reliability, and passenger comfort, ensuring the service remained popular despite the growing competition from buses and trams.

By the 1970s, rolling stock and stations were in need of modernisation. A major refurbishment was undertaken between 1977 and 1980, during which the system was closed entirely. When it reopened, passengers were greeted with a modernised network, new orange-coloured trains, automated ticketing, and improved stations. This refurbishment gave rise to the affectionate nickname “Clockwork Orange.”

Today, the Glasgow Subway remains a vital part of the city’s transport network, operated by Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT). It serves 15 stations, linking key destinations such as Buchanan Street, Ibrox, and Partick. Despite being over 125 years old, the system still operates on the same circular route it did at its opening.

Plans for modernisation continue, including driverless trains and upgraded stations, ensuring that the subway remains fit for the future. For Glaswegians, the subway remains a symbol of the city’s character.

1 . Copland Road Two workers pictured on the platform of Copland Road station which is now called Ibrox. | Glasgow Subway

2 . West Street West Street subway station pictured sometimes during the 1980s. | Glasgow Subway

3 . St Enoch Work being carried out on St Enoch subway station as we now know it. The building pictured was the former entrance to the subway on St Enoch Square. | Glasgow Subway