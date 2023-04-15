It may look like a ordinary bottle of sugar free Irn Bru to the untrained eye, but there is much more of a story behind it.

Sitting in the back of one of Glasgow’s most cherished record stores, this bottle was opened and enjoyed by a special visitor and has been kept as a momento of the occasion.

When filming for his BBC Series ‘Made in Scotland’, comedian and actor Sir Billy Connolly dropped into Love Music on Dundas Street to relieve old memories.

"Chic Murray once told me, he fell in the street, and a woman said to him, 'Did you fall?' He said, 'No, I'm trying to break a bar of chocolate in my back pocket."

As well as stopping by the record shop, he also visited The Saracen Head in the East End of the city to tell old stories from growing up in Glasgow.

While visiting Love Music, Billy transported himself back to his childhood when he was able to play old Hank Williams records in the shop similiar to what he would have bought when he was a boy.

Love Music owner Sandy McLean also revealed that there was another reason why they had kept the bottle of the fizzy drink.

“We have Sir Billy Connolly’s Irn Bru that Sir Connolly drank from when he was here a couple of years ago.

“We were doing a TV show called ‘Made In Scotland’ with Billy Connolly and he was talking about the first record he ever bought.

“His first record was a Hank Williams single that he bought at the Barras Market when he was just a youngster so we had a record player set up here on the counter and basically Billy played Hank Williams records and sang then yodelled along as well so it was an interesting afternoon.

“He was very friendly and we had a good time. He drank some Irn Bru and we just kept it - in case we could clone him in the future.”

