The Tunnel revisited for retro nightclub night in city centre

The team at Blackfriars have teamed up with local nightclub legend Colin Barr to host a series of nostalgia nights revising the scene from different eras of local nightclubs that have passed into folk memory. Club 45 which is in the basement of Blackfriars in the Merchant City will host a series of nostalgia nights from Glasgow clubs of yesteryear such as Tunnel, Volcano and Apartment, covering a range of decades from 80’s through to to the turn of the millenium. The first night will be a celebration and throwback to The Tunnel on Saturday 5th August until 4am, tickets on sale now.

Colin Barr said “When this opportunity arose, I was really keen to be involved and bring a real authenticity to these nights. I’ve owned or been involved in over 40 late night places and each one of them holds special memories from a certain era. The Tunnel was my first night club and opened in 1990 and it was be a great pleasure to spin my records from that era and bring back some cherished memories for people who grew up around that time. Albeit there might be one of two hip or knee replacements on the dancefloor after all these years!”

Andy McCartney, Managing Director of Base Hospitality Group said “We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Colin on hosting the nostalgia series. Colin is the true legend of the Glasgow club scene and no one is more qualified than him to lead this. The Tunnel evokes my own special memories of beginning my clubbing journey back in the day and I can’t wait for him to blow the roof off in this throwback. Watch this space for future dates of more iconic Glasgow clubs”

The Tunnel opened it’s doors in 1990 on Mitchell Street and became the city’s first true superclub hosting names such as Paul Oakenfold, Arman van Helden, Masters at work, Rodger Sanchez and David Morales.

Here’s a look at some of the nightclubs from Glasgow’s past.

1 . Dancing at Locarno in Glasgow in 1964. Photo TSPL.jpg Dancing at Locarno in Glasgow in 1964. Photo: TSPL Photo: TSPL

2 . Lost Glasgow clubs The Arches was a much-loved arts venue underneath Central Station. Club nights began back in 1992 and Slam was one of the most popular nights of all, with plenty of 90s techno and electronic music. The clubs late licence was revoked in 2015 and it went into administration shortly after. It's now home to street food and events venue, Platform. Photo: John Devlin

3 . Lost Glasgow clubs Arguably one of the best small music venues in the city, Barfly hosted the likes of Arctic Monkeys and Bloc Party, as well as some cracking club nights. Photo: Google

4 . Lost Glasgow clubs Formerly a flagship cinema, the ABC was converted into a club and bought over by the Academy Music Group in 2009. Populated by Indie kids, the club became hugely popular for gigs and its legendary club nights. Sadly, following the fire at the Glasgow School of Art in June 2018, the building the ABC housed was severely damaged forcing the club to shut down. Photo: Chris Downer\Geograph

