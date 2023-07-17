The Tunnel revisited for retro nightclub night in city centre
Celebrating the legacy of Glasgow’s first superclub.
The team at Blackfriars have teamed up with local nightclub legend Colin Barr to host a series of nostalgia nights revising the scene from different eras of local nightclubs that have passed into folk memory. Club 45 which is in the basement of Blackfriars in the Merchant City will host a series of nostalgia nights from Glasgow clubs of yesteryear such as Tunnel, Volcano and Apartment, covering a range of decades from 80’s through to to the turn of the millenium. The first night will be a celebration and throwback to The Tunnel on Saturday 5th August until 4am, tickets on sale now.
Colin Barr said “When this opportunity arose, I was really keen to be involved and bring a real authenticity to these nights. I’ve owned or been involved in over 40 late night places and each one of them holds special memories from a certain era. The Tunnel was my first night club and opened in 1990 and it was be a great pleasure to spin my records from that era and bring back some cherished memories for people who grew up around that time. Albeit there might be one of two hip or knee replacements on the dancefloor after all these years!”
Andy McCartney, Managing Director of Base Hospitality Group said “We are absolutely thrilled to collaborate with Colin on hosting the nostalgia series. Colin is the true legend of the Glasgow club scene and no one is more qualified than him to lead this. The Tunnel evokes my own special memories of beginning my clubbing journey back in the day and I can’t wait for him to blow the roof off in this throwback. Watch this space for future dates of more iconic Glasgow clubs”
The Tunnel opened it’s doors in 1990 on Mitchell Street and became the city’s first true superclub hosting names such as Paul Oakenfold, Arman van Helden, Masters at work, Rodger Sanchez and David Morales.
Here’s a look at some of the nightclubs from Glasgow’s past.