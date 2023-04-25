These 20 songs will take you back to your favourite Glasgow nightclub of the past

Join in with this medley of songs that will take you back to the dancefloor of Glasgow’s nightclubs.
It started when a song came on the radio that instantly took us back to a nightclub on Sauchiehall Street. The memory of when the place belonged to your crowd and carefree weekends had a set soundtrack.
We started a wider conversation with readers on the songs that remind them of Glasgow nightclubs from the past and we had over 700 responses, which led to this 20 song playlist of local nightlife from the past.
1. ABC: MGMT - Kids
Released in 2007, Kids by American rock band MGMT was part of the glory days of ABC on Sauchiehall Street under the giant disco ball. “I was working here when this was one of the last songs of the night! Amazing memories.”
2. Firewater: Oasis - Live Forever
Firewater DJ Davie Ballantyne says Live Forever is the late night venue’s signature track. “Every generation that walks down those stairs knows it.”
3. The Arches: Green Velvet - Flash
There’s a whole parade of DJs and artists they left their mark on The Arches. Green Velvet’s track Flash is part of that. See also Slam’s Positive Education and Underworld’s Born Slippy.
4. Sub Club: Slam - Eterna
Slam duo Orde Meikle and Stuart McMillan are a part of Glasgow nightlife history. Bobby Bluebell says their track Eterna always makes him think of Sub Club nights. Photo: Supplied