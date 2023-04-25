Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
48 minutes ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
2 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
3 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
3 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62
20 hours ago Prezzo announce closure of its Glasgow, St Vincent Place restaurant

These 20 songs will take you back to your favourite Glasgow nightclub of the past

Join in with this medley of songs that will take you back to the dancefloor of Glasgow’s nightclubs.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST

It started when a song came on the radio that instantly took us back to a nightclub on Sauchiehall Street. The memory of when the place belonged to your crowd and carefree weekends had a set soundtrack.

We started a wider conversation with readers on the songs that remind them of Glasgow nightclubs from the past and we had over 700 responses, which led to this 20 song playlist of local nightlife from the past.

Released in 2007, Kids by American rock band MGMT was part of the glory days of ABC on Sauchiehall Street under the giant disco ball. “I was working here when this was one of the last songs of the night! Amazing memories.”

1. ABC: MGMT - Kids

Released in 2007, Kids by American rock band MGMT was part of the glory days of ABC on Sauchiehall Street under the giant disco ball. “I was working here when this was one of the last songs of the night! Amazing memories.”

Firewater DJ Davie Ballantyne says Live Forever is the late night venue’s signature track. “Every generation that walks down those stairs knows it.”

2. Firewater: Oasis - Live Forever

Firewater DJ Davie Ballantyne says Live Forever is the late night venue’s signature track. “Every generation that walks down those stairs knows it.”

There’s a whole parade of DJs and artists they left their mark on The Arches. Green Velvet’s track Flash is part of that. See also Slam’s Positive Education and Underworld’s Born Slippy.

3. The Arches: Green Velvet - Flash

There’s a whole parade of DJs and artists they left their mark on The Arches. Green Velvet’s track Flash is part of that. See also Slam’s Positive Education and Underworld’s Born Slippy.

Slam duo Orde Meikle and Stuart McMillan are a part of Glasgow nightlife history. Bobby Bluebell says their track Eterna always makes him think of Sub Club nights.

4. Sub Club: Slam - Eterna

Slam duo Orde Meikle and Stuart McMillan are a part of Glasgow nightlife history. Bobby Bluebell says their track Eterna always makes him think of Sub Club nights. Photo: Supplied

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Glasgow