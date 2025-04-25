In Pictures: Transformation of Glasgow's Gorbals during a time of change for the city

Once a densely populated and notoriously overcrowded area of the city, the Gorbals had long been associated with poor living conditions. By the mid-20th century, the area was considered one of the worst slums in Britain, with tenement buildings that were often damp, unsanitary, and lacking basic amenities like indoor toilets or running hot water.

In response, Glasgow Corporation initiated an ambitious slum clearance and urban renewal program. Large-scale demolitions began in the early 1960s, flattening many of the Victorian-era tenements that had defined the area’s skyline. In their place, modernist high-rise flats and tower blocks were constructed, inspired by contemporary architectural trends and the belief that modern design could foster improved living standards and a healthier urban environment.

However, while the redevelopment aimed to improve quality of life, the results were mixed. The high-rises were often poorly constructed and rapidly deteriorated. The design failed to create the sense of community that the old tenements, despite their flaws, had supported.

Nevertheless, the 1960s marked a turning point for the Gorbals, symbolising both the ambition of post-war urban planning and the challenges of top-down redevelopment. Over the following decades, further regeneration projects would attempt to correct the mistakes of this era. The Gorbals’ transformation in the 1960s remains a key chapter in Glasgow’s urban history, reflecting the complex interplay between architecture, policy, and community life.

1 . Gorbals development 1960: The Buchanan family at home in their new flat in the Gorbals. Photo: Albert McCabe

2 . Gorbals development 1960: An area of cleared ground in the Gorbals where debris from the newly-demolished slum tenements is being burnt on a bonfire. Photo: Albert McCabe

3 . Gorbals development June 26, 1961: An open site which children used for playing. Photo: Fox Photos

4 . Gorbals development 1960: Workmen and a bulldozer beside a tenement being demolished. Photo: Albert McCabe