West Nile Street Back in Time: Over 100 years of Glasgow city centre history in 12 pictures

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 09:52 BST

These are old images showing the changing face of West Nile Street in the heart of Glasgow city centre

West Nile Street, like many of Glasgow’s city centre streets has become almost unrecognisable over the decades.

These images show the lost pubs, redeveloped streets and classic shops that once filled the streets of West Nile Street.

Despite that the street is still bustling, filled with top restaurants and pubs.

West Nile Street in 1898 shows tramway lines

1. West Nile Street 1898

West Nile Street in 1898 shows tramway lines | Virtual Mitchell

A new shop front for D.M. Hoey in 1937

2. West Nile Street 1937

A new shop front for D.M. Hoey in 1937 | Virtual Mitchell

The Bay Horse Pub had two addresses - 126 West Nile St and 19 Bath St.

3. The Bay Horse Pub

The Bay Horse Pub had two addresses - 126 West Nile St and 19 Bath St. | Virtual Mitchell

This one shows Langs Restauranteurs at the West George St corner.

4. Langs Restauranteurs

This one shows Langs Restauranteurs at the West George St corner. | Virtual Mitchell

