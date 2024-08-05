Yorkhill Back In Time: 9 old pictures showing the history of Yorkhill

Yorkhill is found on the north of the River Clyde and is an area which is best known for its famous hospitals.

The area is once again set to change after plans were approved to create 1,100 new flats on the banks of the River Clyde at Yorkhill Quay.

It will feature a 200-bedroom hotel, leisure facilities and open space for the public. Today we wanted to take a look back at the area and the history of Yorkhill.

Here are nine old pictures of Yorkhill.

1 . Yorkhill Quay A view of Yorkhill basin with the Royal Sick Children's Hospital and Glasgow University in the background. | Glasgow City Archives

2 . Yorkhill Dock The construction of Yorkhill shed at Yorkhill Dock in November 1961. | Glasgow City Archives

3 . Yorkhill House Yorkhill House was demolished before the First World War and new buildings for the Royal Hospital for Sick Children were built on the site. | Glasgow City Archives

4 . 1361 Argyle Street Old shop fronts on the corner of Argyle Street and Hastie Street. This is currently the site of Ronzio today. | Glasgow City Archives