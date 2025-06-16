Jackery

Have power at your fingertips wherever you are. This off-grid solar power pack delivers instant energy at home or away – you can just plug in and go.

Whether you want to charge your EV in the city, go off-grid exploring the Highlands and Islands but stay connected, or want peace of mind back up power at home to be prepared for any power outages, this compact, reliable and powerful rechargeable power pack does the job.

For power on the go, a solar power pack provides the perfect solution and this brand new 3kWh portable power station delivers more power with less bulk.

Jackery a trusted name in portable power, introduces the Explorer 3000 v2 to the UK— its first-ever 3kWh portable power station in the market. Designed to meet the growing demand for clean, high-capacity off-grid power and reliable home backup, the 3000 v2 marks a major step forward in portable energy solutions for UK consumers.

As more households and outdoor enthusiasts seek sustainable, flexible power options, the Explorer 3000 v2 delivers an ideal combination of power, portability, and smart features. With a 3072Wh capacity, robust 3600W output, and ultra-fast solar and wall charging, it’s built for everything from camping trips to emergency home use. And it’s easily available to buy off Amazon here.

Jackery

Home and away

Whether you want to take the home office or home entertainment outdoors to the garden, or wild camping a portable power pack is an essential piece of kit. Tech-savvy consumers are waking up to the benefits of having their own back up power supply at home – especially in light of recent outages which brought parts of Europe to a standstill.

Packed with power

The compact Explorer 3000 v2 boasts powerful performance, advanced safety features and a neat design making it the ideal solution for your off-grid adventures and home backup, whether you need it to keep your work laptop running or cook your supper!

Early bird savings Buy between June 16 and 30 and you can unlock these savings packages E3000 v2 Power Station: · RRP £2299, Early Bird Price £1899 Solar Generator 3000 v2 (E3000 v2 power station+ SolarSaga 200W): · RRP: £2599, Early Bird Price £2199, Save £400

Practical benefits

Solar power is clean energy, and offers a sustainable option for alternative power sources wherever you are. Jackery power packs are not only reliable but provide long-lasing power – stored for when you need it outdoors or in the home.

It’s a practical solution for life’s little hiccups like a power outage, which could mean missing an important meeting or deadline or missing the end of your favourite series!

Built to last – it has a LFP battery which is good for 10+ years – and to be easily transportable, this neat pack is not only easy to take with you, but is a peace of mind powerhouse too – wherever you are you know you can stay connected.

Jackery

Hi-tech spec

The Jackery Explorer 3000 v2 delivers industry-leading performance with a perfect balance of capacity, output, and efficiency. A massive 3072Wh Capacity & 3600W Output (7200W Peak) means you can run high-demand appliances with ease – from power tools to electric cookers. The v2 offers 20% more output than the previous generation and that long-life battery will take 4,000 charging cycles.

Its eight versatile output ports mean you have the choice of AC outlets, USB ports and even a car port, so you can charge your EV!.

Recharging is simple too –plug it in to the main grid and it’ll fully charge in 1.8 hours, solar charging can be as quick as 3.5 hours, and a mix of both would be around 1.7 hours.

And once it’s charged, thanks to Jackery’s patented low self-discharge technology, it will keep up to 96% of battery charge, even after a year – so it’s always ready when you need it most.

The power pack can automatically switch to battery power within 20 milliseconds during a blackout – giving you so many options for peace of mind back up whether you’re at home or want to protect all your equipment whilst you’re out.

Jackery

Strong and tough

Thanks to Jackery’s industry-first application of CTB (Cell-to-Body) technology—also used by Tesla in the EV industry—the Explorer 3000 v2 is nearly half smaller and 43% lighter than typical 3kWh LFP power stations.This design evenly distributes pressure across the battery pack, improving shock resistance, stability, and safety—ideal for rugged outdoor and off-road conditions.

Stay in control

You can control your power station at anytime, anywhere, thanks to intelligent remote management and customisable settings. Using Bluetooth or WiFi the dual-mode communication ensures you can always keep control of the pack, and it’ll tell you all you need to know about battery level, output power and remaining runtime as well as solar power generation and carbon emission reduction stats – all in real time and all at a glance!

It has a battery saving mode and quiet charging mode and a Self-Consumption Mode to maximise solar power usage to supply your home directly, helping reduce grid electricity costs. And you can set it to charge at off-peak times, saving even more on your energy bills.

Jackery’s exclusive ChargeShield 2.0™ Technology, offering 360° comprehensive protection and industry-leading battery care – giving you peace of mind inside and out. This includes continuously monitoring for abnormal conditions—such as over-temperature, overcharge, and overcurrent— it will take pre-emptive action to ensure safe operation.

Find out more

Find out more by visiting the website here. Or order yours from Amazon here.