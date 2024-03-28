It's a title race for the ages with Rangers and Celtic jostling for supremacy - and the verdict on who comes out on top is clear as mud.

Philippe Clement's side have been out in front at times this term and Celtic have held the lead in decent chunks. Now heading into the final throes of the season, Brendan Rodgers' side are a point ahead but the Light Blues hold a game in hand away at Dundee.

Two more derbies will ensue and both sides could meet each other in the Scottish Cup final. Scratch beneath the surface though and there are plenty of questions on both sides to ponder heading into crunch time.

It's a home clash for Clement's side against Hibs while Rodgers' men go to Livingston this weekend. From queries of availability to a case of hindsight, Glasgow World takes a look at 12 burning questions that have to be answered by Rangers and Celtic in the final stage of this Premiership season.

1 . A striking enigma Both teams have strikers who have found the net this season and know the route to goal, but it's been a tale of inconsistency too. Cyriel Dessers' finishing has been lamented despite 16 goals while Kyogo has only started to show the form that earned him hero status under Ange Postecoglou. He's at 15 for the term and one of them kicking on could be a big factor. Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . The Hatate factor The midfielder is so key when fit and on-song for Celtic. Been injury hit for most of the season but coming back into contention at the right time.

3 . Left-back conundrum. Clement will need to think hard about the left-back area. It's not known how bad the injury Ridvan Yilmaz picked up with Turkey is, while Borna Barisic looks to be edging towards an exit. Versatile cover Dujon Sterling is also injured.