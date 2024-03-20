The Premiership stars have been ranked - but just where do Rangers and Celtic stars rank amongst the most valuable?

As is the usual trend in Scottish football, the Glasgow pair rule the roost when it comes to most valuable players. They are the richest clubs and their reach in terms of transfer spend far outweighs even the better-off rivals elsewhere like Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs.

German football website TransferMarkt has crunched the numbers to decide which Premiership player has the highest market value. Every star has their own set value and new updates this week have boosted players up and down the rankings.

Some of those movements involve Rangers and Celtic stars, and has an impact on who sits where on the list. There is also space for some of the top talent outside Glasgow. Here's how Glasgow World ranks the top 50 players in the Premiership in terms of market value, with Transfermarkt using a Euros metric for currency.

1 . Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) €14.00m

2 . Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) €13.00m

3 . Fabio Silva (Rangers) €13.00m

4 . Matt O'Riley (Celtic) €13.00m