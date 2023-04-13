Just 27 days since the curtain was brought down on the Cheltenham Festival, racegoers from across the UK and Ireland will descend on Liverpool over the coming days for another exciting weekend of Horse Racing.

Saturday’s £1million flagship Grand National takes place at 5.15pm and crowds are expected to pack out Aintree Racecourse for what is sure to be an exhilarating three days of sporting drama.

Jockey Derek Fox and Kinross-based trainer Lucinda Russell teamed up to give Scotland a second Grand National success with One For Arthur in 2017 following Rubstic’s victory in 1979. The pair combine again with this year’s favourite and recent Cheltenham Festival winner Corach Rambler.

A general view as racegoers watch runners in the EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle race during Aintree Races

Crowds returned to the racecourse for the first time in 2022 after the coronavirus lockdowns and a report published by Aintree found that the total economic impact of last year’s festival was an estimated £60,186,414. Glaswegians are sure to have a keen interest in the world’s most iconic Steeplechase on Saturday afternoon and there is a strong Scottish contingent heading down to Merseyside this week. Here are those runners to keep an eye out for:

Day 1 - Thursday

AHOY SENOR (14:55) - 3m1f Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase (11/4)

Trainer - Lucinda Russell (Milnahort, Kinross)

Jockey - Brian Hughes

A faller at the 17th fence when travelling well in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time out, the stable favourite has shone at the Merseyside trak before, winning the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at a massive price of 66/1 in 2021 and landing the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at the same meeting last year. Although his run at the festival didn’t go to plan, the nine-year-old has come out of that race showing no ill-effects as he bids for a hat-trick of successes at Aintree. Champion jockey Brian Hughes is booked to take the ride with regular pilot Derek Fox sidelined through a niggling shoulder injury. Has reportedly been schooling well at home.

Comment - Trainer Lucinda Russell admits they are confident of a big run. She said: “He’s in great form, I’m looking forward to the good ground with him. This looks a tough race, tougher even than the Gold Cup I think, but he’s in good form and we travel with hope. It’s been quite handy to have that extra time between the two meetings, he’s been thriving. He always seems to go well at this time of year, he’s quite a spring-time horse.”

DOUGLAS TALKING (16:40) - 2m Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (7/2 favourite)

Trainer - Lucinda Russell (Milnahort, Kinross)

Jockey - Stephen Mulqueen

Seems to have really benefitted from having wind surgery after following up an impressive win at Ayr by landing a nice prize over fences at Sandown last time in taking style from a 6Ib higher mark. He was quick and accurate over his fences, which is no mean feat round the Esher venue. This seven-year-old looks to be improving with every run and boasts an eyecatching record of 5-8 over the larger obstacles. A scopey, front-running type so expect him to be up with the pace early on.

Comment - Trainer Lucinda Russell wrote on her Blog: “This will be a big step up in class, but he’s on a sharp upward curve and we’re anticipating a big run. He’s a son of Dylan Thomason and is by the same sire as Ahoy Senor.”

Day 2 - Friday

BENSON (14:20) - 2m4f William Hill Handicap Hurdle (22/1)

Trainer - Sandy Thomson (Greenlaw, Scottish Borders)

Jockey - Ryan Mania

A winner of the historic Morebattle Hurdle at Kelso back in early March, the quirky eight-year-old earned a crack at the Coral Cup at the Cheltenham Festival just a matter of days later but ran no sort of race. His jumping lacked fluency throughout and he weakened out of proceedings before eventually being pulled up in the home straight. Needs to bounce back from that below par run to have a major say here.

Grand National-winning jockey Ryan Mania has several big chances over the three-day festival

COOPER’S CROSS (16:05) - 2m5f Randox Supports Race Against Dementia Topham Handicap Chase (20/1)

Trainer - Stuart Coltherd (Selkirk, Scottish Borders)

Jockey - Ryan Mania

A gritty winner of the Sky Bet Handicap Chase on good ground in first-time cheekpieces at Doncaster back in January, the Selkirk raider disappointed when stepping up in trip and carrying an additional 5Ib in the Grimthorpe Chase at the same venue last month, finishing a well-beaten sixth of seven runners. However, it transpired that he bled from the nose, which probably explains why he stopped quite quickly on the run-in. Has been freshened up at home since then and with a genuine chance of ending up in the money. A bold jumper, this eight-year-old should relish the National fences.

Comment - Trainer, Stuart Coltherd managed to get some practice into the horse over a national fence at his yard in the Scottish Borders earlier this week. His son and stable jockey, Sam commented: “We’ve always thought he’s a very good horse and have held him in high regard at home but he didn’t fulfil that last year and maybe taking the summer off has helped him this year. We’re seeing the best of him now. If he can reproduce his previous run at Aintree then he would have to go there with a good chance. We’ll probably drop him in and hopefully he will be bang there at the finish.”

APPLE AWAY (16:40) - 3m Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices’ Hurdle (12/1)

Trainer - Lucinda Russell (Milnahort, Kinross)

Jockey - Stephen Mulqueen

An impressive winner of a handicap at Ayr in February, the six-year-old mare handled the step up in grade with ease by running out a wide-margin 4 3/4 length winner of a Listed mares novices’ hurdle at Doncaster last time out under an attacking ride. Survived a last-flight scare by displaying some nifty footwork to recover and there should be more to come from this horse. Will face her siffest test to date but is one to watch.

Comment - Speaking after the win at Doncaster in March, Peter Scudamore, former National Hunt champion jockey and assistant trainer to Lucinda Russell, suggested the plan was to go for a decent long distance hurdle towards the end of the season. He added: “She’s a nice horse and has the stamp of a chaser. Patrick (Wadge), he knew, well he was unlucky to get beaten at Haydock as he said he wasn’t quirk enough on her on the day, but he knew what to do. She’s won that well and wants the ground a bit softer. We haven’t got to the bottom of her yet.”

Day 3 - Saturday

CORACH RAMBLER (17:15) - 4m2f Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (7/1 favourite)

Trainer - Lucinda Russell (Milnahort, Kinross)

Jockey - Derek Fox

The nine-year-old was installed as the bookmakers ante-post favourite and remains the leading British hope for Saturday’s showpiece ever since he followed up his triumph in the Ultima Handcap Chase at Cheltenham in 2021 with another sensational performance at Prestbury Park last month. Two huge positives are that he is well-weighted - set to only carry 10st 5Ib - and is able to race off the same mark he won at Cheltenham off (146). A classy horse, it’s easy to see why he is heading up the betting. A sound jumper on the whole and seems an easier horse to ride now than when he was in previous seasons. The modern fences shouldn’t be a problem on his first attempt but, as ever in this race, his style of racing would suggest he will need some luck in running.

Comment - Trainer, Lucinda Russell reckons her horse brings all he right attributes required for this marathon test of stamina. She admitted: “In some ways it’s not ideal prep (for the National) at Cheltenham, but the week after he had his first bit of work back and Scu (her partner, Peter Scudamore) said he couldn’t believe it, he felt like he’d improved. He seems in very good form, he’s the right weight, the right shape, he’s where we want him really, so maybe it’s been the right thing to do. We’ll find out on Saturday.”

HILL SIXTEEN (17:15) - 4m2f Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (80/1)

Trainer - Sandy Thomson (Greenlaw, Scottish Borders)

Jockey - Ryan Mania

Appeared to have lost his way a bit of late after finishing last of ten runners at Kelso on March 25, but connections reported that he was in need of the run following an extended break after having wind surgery. This battle-hardened 10-year-old importantly brings good form over the National fences with him into this race. Was narrowly touched off in the 3m2f Becher Chase in 2021 and ran another encouraging race to finish seventh in the same contest last year on ground that was slightly quicker than ideal. He stayed on well from a long way back on that occasion and this extra distance shouldn’t be a problem for him. Expected to give another good account for his likeable owners and could well out-run his big odds.

Comment - Part-owner and Dundee United director, Jimmy Fyffe is thrilled at the prospect of seeing his pink and black silks - a familiar sight at racecourses for the last two decades - carried in the most famous Steeplechase in the world. He admitted: “This is my first runner in the Grand National and I’ve always had an ambition to having a runner in the race. This horse is going there with a chance. If there’s a tough of ‘soft’ in the going and he’s at his best, he’s got to have a serious chance. We knew he would really need the run on his last start at Kelso. He got a good blow there and it’s all systems go now. He’s bucking and kicking and squealing and hopefully Sandy gets him spot on.”

ESPRIT DU POTIER (18:20) - 2m1f Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race (20/1)

Trainer - Lucinda Russell (Milnahort, Kinross)

Jockey - Derek Fox

