Motherwell's Mika Biereth (R) takes the plaudits from fellow sub Jon Obika after scoring his side's second goal v Hibs

The Arsenal striker is attracting transfer interest after time at Motherwell.

Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is claimed to be in the sights of Club Brugge - less than a year after his Motherwell loan switch.

The Danish youth international shone in six months under Stuart Kettlewell. He scored six goals with five assists in 15 games, with electric pace and all-action style delighting fans. Arsenal recalled him in January and sent him to Sturm Graz, where he helped them win the Austrian Bundesliga and Austrian Cup double.

Nine goals and four assists there has sparked more interest, and it’s claimed in Belgium that Club Brugge are now monitoring him. They won the Belgian Pro League and are looking forward to the revamped Champions League, but Sturm director Andreas Schicker shared a desire to keep Biereth.

English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with making a move over this summer. Speaking of the former Motherwell star recently, he said: “Yes, we want to try to get Mika permanently. We have an appointment with Arsenal next week. Perhaps they will present a price that is manageable for us.”

Biereth said of his development at Motherwell in December: "Coming back after the injury, I didn't really get a pre-season and probably missed about three months mid-season.