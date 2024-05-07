Bitburger launches UEFA EURO 2024 invitation campaign in Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of its international invitation campaign across 21 European countries, the German beer brand has been spotted around the streets of Glasgow, as well as advertising in national newspapers and online media, urging Scotland fans to “raise a glass” to “our shared love of football” and “the odd penalty shootout”, to celebrate an unforgettable and international football festival together this summer.

The company said it wants “Bitburger to celebrate Germany's hospitality and one of the most beautiful things in the world: football. What could be better than to toast together with an ice-cold beer to exciting games, spectacular goals and a legendary atmosphere? With Bitburger’s endorsement, the tournament will provide a global platform to further showcase Germany’s local culture and traditions, and we’ve no doubt that another great football festival awaits us.

“Bitburger stands for diversity, openness, human rights and cultural exchange – all values that underpin our campaign. Football doesn’t speak a national language or belong to one nation alone; it connects, and is therefore a sport for everyone, where no one should be excluded.

Bitburger's campaign hits Glasgow

“It will celebrate this diversity and inclusivity in its product range which includes both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, where fans can choose from its conventional, cool Bitburger beer; Radler, a tasty shandy; or Bitburger 0.0% Pils Alkoholfrei. These will be available in the official fan zones, which will be spread across ten host cities including the capital, Berlin, as well as Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.”

As an established family company with more than 200 years of brewing heritage, Bitburger takes its role to educate consumers about responsible drinking seriously. Fans are being encouraged to drink moderately and responsibly, as German beer can have a higher alcohol content than British and Scottish beer. Depending on type and brewery, these beers usually contain between 3.5 and 5 percent alcohol, compared with 4.5 to 6 percent for German beers; Bitburger Pilsener is 4.8 percent.