Nathaniel Collins has won all 10 of his professional fights so far (pic: Michael Gillen)

Collins is undefeated since turning professional four years ago with 10 wins from 10 fights, five of them inside the distance.

But with Welshman Robinson, son of former world champion Steve Robinson, also boasting a 100 per cent record from his nine fights, something has to give when the two go head to head on the undercard of a bill topped by the world super welterweight clash between Hannah Rankin and Alejandra Ayala.

Former Bearsden Academy pupil Collins, 25, turned pro after fighting for Scotland at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has never hidden his desire to go all the way to the top, with the Commonwealth title hopefully the first major stepping stone on the path towards a crack at a world title.

He took the Commonwealth title last summer, beating Ghana’s Felix Williams on a third round TKO at New Douglas Park in Hamilton, then retained it by knocking out South Africa’s Thembani Mbangatha in November.

Collins has always been determined to climb the rankings as quickly as possibly and concedes his frustration at having to fight journeymen boxers for most of his career so far.

He admits Robinson is a step up but that doesn’t mean he is any less confident about getting the job done, or preparing any differently.He told the Roots of Boxing podcast: “This one will be my coming out fight, because this is a genuine tough opponent.

"I'm not massive in studying the fighter because anything can change on the night. He could come out and decide to box orthodox or southpaw, to fight or counterpunch.

"People always fight the same way but, at some point, you're going to have to change something, so I prepare any which way, any way.

"In my head, I just think I cannot lose this because I’ve got too much riding on it – British title shot, all my future purses. I'm going to have a kid soon, so me providing for my family is riding on it.