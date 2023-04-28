The British Basketball League (BBL) has announced the launch of the ‘Golden Ball Treasure Hunt’, a campaign designed to drive engagement and awareness around the end-of-season Play-Off Finals, and give eight lucky individuals the chance to each win a pair of tickets to be at the final.

The treasure hunt begins on Monday 24th April whereupon a golden ball will appear in the each of hometowns of the eight qualifying teams: London Lions, Bristol Flyers, Leicester Riders, Manchester Giants, Caledonia Gladiators, Sheffield Sharks, Cheshire Phoenix and Newcastle Eagles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the next two weeks, the ball will embark upon a journey across Glasgow, visiting schools, local landmarks and many more places. Individuals looking to take part in the fun will need to keep their eye on the Gladiators’ social media where they will be sharing clues regarding the ball’s whereabouts.

To enter and be in with a chance of winning the tickets, those who come across the ball will be encouraged to take a picture with the ball and upload it onto either Instagram or Twitter tagging @BBLOfficial and using the hashtags #NowYouKnowGladiators and #GoldenBall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The golden ball will come to a halt at each of the team’s home leg of the quarter-finals, where those attending the game will also have a chance to enter the competition.

Eight winners will be selected at random on Monday 8th of May and the individuals will receive a pair of tickets to attend the BBL Play-Off Finals at the O2 Arena in London on Sunday 14th May.

Advertisement

Advertisement