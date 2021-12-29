The Celtic Charity Foundation have supported some of the most vulnerable people in Glasgow this year

Celtic fans have been supporting the club and each other in Glasgow this year

2021 has been a hard year for many people in and around Glasgow, and for many football has been an escape during dark times.

Throughout the year, the charitable foundation at Celtic FC has supported some of the most vulnerable people across the city.

We’ve rounded up just a small number of projects that the club has carried out in 2021 with the support of the local community, giving fans plenty to be proud of.

Celtic Sleep Out comes to Paradise for the sixth time

Participants of Sleep Out Celtic

Celtic FC Foundation welcomed supporters to Celtic Park, for the sixth Celtic Sleep Out in Paradise, as over 100 generous fundraisers joined us on Saturday, November 13.

Through their efforts, the group are on course to raise a fantastic total in the region of £45,000 and this was devoted to the Christmas Appeal phase of our Football for Good Fund.

The sleep out events, which have also happened in Sligo and London play an integral part of the Appeal, with each of the participants having committed to raising a minimum of £130/€150 towards the Appeal.

Celtic FC Foundation and Islamic Relief UK distribute 500 food packages to vulnerable families

Food packages were donated earlier this year

Back in July, the two organisations combined to distribute 500 packages to vulnerable families in and around the city.

Foundation staff and volunteers worked alongside Islamic Relief UK at Glasgow North East Foodbank over the past two days to help pack and distribute the 500 food packages to 14 charitable organisations across Glasgow.

Each of the individual food packages contained 21 items which included pasta, cereal, rice, tea, fish, vegetables, flour, milk and personal hygiene products.

5500kg worth of food collected through Foundation Food Drive

The people of Glasgow were generous in their donations to the food bank

In October, a huge amount of food was donated to the food collection in what was the first physical food collection at Parkhead in two years.

It was the first physical food collection that had taken place at Celtic Park for over two years and the Celtic support reacted in a typically generous fashion, as floods of donations were made over the course of the day.

The Foundation and its partners would also like to thank those supporters who made a monetary donation through the cash bucket collection and the Virtual Food Drive.

The money donated, over £6,000, was used to cover the cost of food and essentials and provided to those most in need of our support, via Glasgow North East Foodbank and the other three Trussell Trust Foodbanks in Glasgow.

Foundation provides more than 29,000 meals and essentials to vulnerable families

The food bank joined forces with the Celtic Charity Foundation

In February, the Foundation announced it had provided more than 29,000 meals and essentials to more than 1,400 vulnerable adults and children through a referall service that had been set up in April 2020.

This includes, but is not limited to people who have recently lost employment, are working on reduced hours, or are currently applying for a new benefit claim.

Thomas Gravesen donates Hydro appearance fee to Celtic FC Foundation

Thomas Gravesen donated his fee from his show in Glasgow to the charity

Former Celtic player Thomas Gravesen provided a generous donation to the Celtic FC Foundation, sending his fee from an appearance at the Glasgow Hydro in October.

Thomas Gravesen added: “It was great to be back in Glasgow – the two years I had here bring back many special memories for me.

“I’m very aware of the work that Celtic FC Foundation are doing in the city and in various other places, and I’m delighted that I can help them in this way.’

Tony Hamilton, Chief Executive of Celtic FC Foundation, said: “We are very grateful to Thomas Gravesen and Open Goal for thinking of us.