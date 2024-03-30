The latest news surrounding Rangers and Celtic.

The Premiership title race continues on Saturday, and the race remains as tight as it has been in years.

Celtic currently lead the way by one point, while Rangers have a game in hand still to play. The Hoops take on Livingston on Sunday, while Rangers are in action against Hibs.

Just three games remain until the split, and there is little room for let-up, especially with the next Old Firm coming after this round of fixtures. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

SFA criticism

Former official Des Roache believes the SFA should have shown 'common sense' when appointing Don Robertson for Celtic's clash with Livingston on Saturday. It comes after Brendan Rodgers slammed Robertson and VAR official John Beaton after decisions made during a 2-0 defeat to Hearts

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Roache said: "I think there could have been better appointments made this weekend. There were numerous games Don could have been appointed to and I thought the SFA appointments officer could have shown a bit more common sense with that one. Don will do a great job because he is a fantastic referee."

Clement on Klopp

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is eyeing a long run in management after turning 50, referencing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp along the way. “How old is Jurgen?” asked the Rangers boss at his press conference. “He started earlier than me. I don’t have the feeling at this moment that it will be too much.

“But I have seen it in the past, I saw it with [former Club Brugge boss] Michel Preud’homme. I was his assistant for four years and in the last year it was too much. He quit after that and then became technical director for two more years and then stopped.