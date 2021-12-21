Celtic v Rangers to be limited to 500 spectators as new restrictions introduced

Scottish football fans' worst fears have been realised after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that all matches will be restricted to just 500 spectators for the next three weeks, including Boxing Day.

The First Minister made the announcement during her Covid briefing to the Scottish Government, leaving clubs without vital matchday income over the festive period, and most supporters unable to attend some of the most eagerly-anticipated matches on the football calendar.

The Old Firm match between Celtic and Rangers at Parkhead on January 2 will now effectively be played behind closed doors, as well as the Edinburgh derby between Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road on January 3.