The numbers have been crunched - and there will be plenty of debate when it comes to a new combined Rangers and Celtic XI.

Such sides always ignite opinion and discussion, with new updates on player market values from Transfermarkt providing the platform for a high-cost team to be formed. Rangers and Celtic are currently locked in a tight Premiership title race, with the Hoops ahead at present, but the Light Blues can go first by matching results until their April 10th game in hand against Dundee.

The German site's new statistics has listed the Scottish top-flight players who have the highest market values. Using a traditional 4-4-2 formation, Glasgow World has broken down who makes an XI made up solely of Rangers and Celtic players.

Interestingly, there is NO room for either captain, James Tavernier or Callum McGregor, but other stars do make the cut to make it five Rangers men and six Celtic players. Here's how the team coming in at a value of £87.9m shapes up.

1 . GK: Jack Butland (Rangers) €3.00m (£2.5m) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

2 . RB: Alistair Johnston (Celtic) €8m (£6.8m) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

3 . CB: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) €13m (£11.1m)