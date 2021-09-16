Milngavie Cricket Club's players celebrate their win at Vale of Leven

The team, led by Gautam Joshi, qualified for the final by winning all three group matches, the last two on the final ball of the innings.

Chandresh Sindal then took over the captaincy for the final against Vale of Leven and scored 62 not out as Milngavie reached a huge 86-0 off their five overs.

Donald Morrison and Matthew Edmonds took key wickets, with an exceptional catch by veteran wicket-keeper Stephen Anderson.

Kulpreet Singh and Swapnil Khare also bowled excellently, only conceding 19 runs off their two overs as Vale of Leven made 75-3 off their 5 overs, giving Milngavie victory by 11 runs.

It was an historic day for Milngavie as they won their first trophy and a great tournament organised by Vale of Leven with a BBQ, beer tent and a good crowd.

Despite the Covid delay to the start of the season, Milngavie completed 36 matches over the summer with a 50% win rate.

Training for next season will start in the new year with the club expecting to enter the West of Scotland Saturday league.