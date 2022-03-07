The club is aiming to up membership levels and ensure more in the Cumbernauld and Kilsyth have the chance to enjoy the sport in an area where courts are in extremely short supply
The club’s Pro Sharp Tennis Coaches will be standing by to offer sessions for all ages as a means of showcasing the lessons available for the coming season.
Sessions from 11am will be aimed at youngsters from the pre-school age and will operate in a staggered fashion to cater to 17-year olds. And two sessions held after 12.30pm are aimed at adults. For more information see https://www.dullatur.org/post/dullatur-lawn-tennis-club