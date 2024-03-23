There are some Rangers and Celtic stars heading for uncertain waters - but just how many other Premiership stars are in the same boat?

For those inside both camps, there is little time for thinking about the future. A neck and neck title race has the Hoops out in front by a margin that their rivals can leapfrog, should they match results until April 10th and win their game in hand over Dundee.

Come the end of the season, tough conversations may need to be had on who is staying and who is going. There are senior Rangers regulars coming to the end of their deals while a Celtic squad player - plus some former Hoops faces - also have decisions to make on what comes next. Some may have to decide whether to keep playing professionally or hang up the boots.

Using TransferMarkt as a metric and excluding out of contract stars with certain futures like Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, who will retire in the summer, Glasgow World runs through 60 Premiership players who are available for free right now.

1 . John Lundstram (Rangers) Market value: €6.50m

2 . Borna Barisic (Rangers) Market value: €4.50m

3 . Kemar Roofe (Rangers) Market value: €2.00m

4 . Ryan Jack (Rangers) Market value: €1.50m