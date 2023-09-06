Feel the feeling at the AJ Bell Great Scottish Run

The AJ Bell Great Scottish Run is back for another spectacular running celebration on Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 st October.

Each year, tens of thousands of runners push their perseverance and passion to the limit and take on the super-scenic 10k and half marathon routes.

Starting and finishing in the heart of Glasgow, runners can expect stunning scenery, iconic landmarks and incredible local support from start to finish. But it’s not just the inspiring sights that attracts runners from far and wide: the start line DJ, rocking on-course music zones and post-race celebrations create an unbeatable atmosphere. Glasgow comes alive on race day & delivers an event experience like no other.

The event welcomes all ages and abilities, with support from the get-go including training plans and advice, timed pacers on hand to give runners the best chance of hitting their personal bests, and music cheer squads to keep legs pumping all the way to the finish line. And after all the high-fives and sweaty hugs, the celebrations continue in the Après Run zone with more great music, food and drink stalls to refuel, and hard-earned medals proudly hanging around runners’ necks.

The greatest reward in taking part is the sense of achievement, but a shiny new medal, a snazzy t-shirt and a finisher’s bag filled with goodies will await you at the end of your run.

Whether it’s doing something incredible for charity, pure joy as you cross the finish line, or wearing your medal with pride, you have to be there to feel the feeling. So set yourself a challenge and be part of something special.

Find out more or enter now at greatrun.org/events/great-scottish-run/.

Kids love running too

The Junior and Mini events on Saturday 30 September give the running stars of the future a taste of the big event experience, and a finish line feeling that will inspire a lifelong love of being active. Minis (3-8 years) take on a 1.5km dash, while juniors (9-15 years) tackle a 2.5km challenge. It’s high-energy fun from beginning to end with crazy costumes, high-fives, roaring crowd support and a special medal for the finishers.