10 famous faces that have visited Hampden Park

Here’s some of the celebrities that have visited the home of Scottish football.
As well as being one of football’s great stadiums, Hampden has hosted a number of concerts and special events over the years with legendary rock stars and celebrities arriving at the home of the Scottish national team.
Here’s some of the big names which have appeared in the Southside of Glasgow over the years.
1. Sir Paul McCartney
McCartney hadn’t performed in Glasgow for 20 years before he played to 55,000 people in the Southside of Glasgow during his ‘Up and Coming’ tour. He notably included ‘Mull of Kintyre’ in his second encore on the night. Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Margaret Thatcher
One of the few events which is not a concert on this list was when former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attended the 1988 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Over 70,000 Celtic and Dundee United fans waved red cards at her as she took her seat.
3. The Rolling Stones
Rockers The Rolling Stones have played Hampden twice in both 1990 and 2006. Frontman Mick Jagger was once pictured wearing a Scotland jersey on stage in 1982. Photo: Contributed
4. Beyonce
Alongside husband Jay-Z, the famous pair brought their ‘On the Run II’ tour to Glasgow back in June 2018 to perform in front of a sold out Hampden.