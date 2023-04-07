Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
22 minutes ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
1 hour ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
1 hour ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
14 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
16 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

10 famous faces that have visited Hampden Park

Here’s some of the celebrities that have visited the home of Scottish football.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 7th Apr 2023, 08:35 BST

As well as being one of football’s great stadiums, Hampden has hosted a number of concerts and special events over the years with legendary rock stars and celebrities arriving at the home of the Scottish national team.

Here’s some of the big names which have appeared in the Southside of Glasgow over the years.

Undefined: gallery
McCartney hadn’t performed in Glasgow for 20 years before he played to 55,000 people in the Southside of Glasgow during his ‘Up and Coming’ tour. He notably included ‘Mull of Kintyre’ in his second encore on the night.

1. Sir Paul McCartney

McCartney hadn’t performed in Glasgow for 20 years before he played to 55,000 people in the Southside of Glasgow during his ‘Up and Coming’ tour. He notably included ‘Mull of Kintyre’ in his second encore on the night. Photo: Jane Barlow

One of the few events which is not a concert on this list was when former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attended the 1988 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Over 70,000 Celtic and Dundee United fans waved red cards at her as she took her seat.

2. Margaret Thatcher

One of the few events which is not a concert on this list was when former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher attended the 1988 Scottish Cup final at Hampden. Over 70,000 Celtic and Dundee United fans waved red cards at her as she took her seat.

Rockers The Rolling Stones have played Hampden twice in both 1990 and 2006. Frontman Mick Jagger was once pictured wearing a Scotland jersey on stage in 1982.

3. The Rolling Stones

Rockers The Rolling Stones have played Hampden twice in both 1990 and 2006. Frontman Mick Jagger was once pictured wearing a Scotland jersey on stage in 1982. Photo: Contributed

Alongside husband Jay-Z, the famous pair brought their ‘On the Run II’ tour to Glasgow back in June 2018 to perform in front of a sold out Hampden.

4. Beyonce

Alongside husband Jay-Z, the famous pair brought their ‘On the Run II’ tour to Glasgow back in June 2018 to perform in front of a sold out Hampden.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hampden ParkConcertsGlasgowCelebrities