Celebrity football fans: 11 famous actors who support Rangers

Tomorrow sees the first Glasgow derby clash of the new season as Celtic travel to Ibrox to face Michael Beale’s Rangers team. In preparation for the Old Firm match, here’s a look at famous acting talent known to support Glasgow Rangers.
1. Stephen Purdon
River City actor has been a Rangers supporter for most of his life and in 2019 starred in ‘Rally Roon the Rangers’ at the Pavillion Theatre. Often attends matches with his son, Leo.
2. Jonathan Watson
Scottish actor best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse and appearing in BBC sitcom Two Doors Down grew up a Rangers supporter but later made a decision to stop watching them.
3. Kenneth Branagh
The actor and director has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Olivier Award throughout his career. He is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur, Northern Irish side Linfield, and Rangers.
4. Robert Carlyle
Maryhill-born Hollywood actor who starred in Trainspotting and The Full Monty is known to be a Gers supporter. Has voiced that he misses the thrill of watching the team play but realises it is a small price to pay for success in acting.