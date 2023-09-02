Register
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Gers-daft wrestler and Scot Squad actor is often kitted out in a Light Blues shirt and was pictured in July 2021 joking around with ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon outside a pub on Asthon Lane. Grado had put Lennon playfully into a headlock.Gers-daft wrestler and Scot Squad actor is often kitted out in a Light Blues shirt and was pictured in July 2021 joking around with ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon outside a pub on Asthon Lane. Grado had put Lennon playfully into a headlock.
Gers-daft wrestler and Scot Squad actor is often kitted out in a Light Blues shirt and was pictured in July 2021 joking around with ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon outside a pub on Asthon Lane. Grado had put Lennon playfully into a headlock.

Celebrity football fans: 11 famous actors who support Rangers

A first XI of actors who follow Rangers Football Club

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 09:40 BST

Tomorrow sees the first Glasgow derby clash of the new season as Celtic travel to Ibrox to face Michael Beale’s Rangers team. In preparation for the Old Firm match, here’s a look at famous acting talent known to support Glasgow Rangers.

River City actor has been a Rangers supporter for most of his life and in 2019 starred in ‘Rally Roon the Rangers’ at the Pavillion Theatre. Often attends matches with his son, Leo.

1. Stephen Purdon

River City actor has been a Rangers supporter for most of his life and in 2019 starred in ‘Rally Roon the Rangers’ at the Pavillion Theatre. Often attends matches with his son, Leo.

Scottish actor best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse and appearing in BBC sitcom Two Doors Down grew up a Rangers supporter but later made a decision to stop watching them.

2. Jonathan Watson

Scottish actor best known for his comedy sketch show Only an Excuse and appearing in BBC sitcom Two Doors Down grew up a Rangers supporter but later made a decision to stop watching them.

The actor and director has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Olivier Award throughout his career. He is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur, Northern Irish side Linfield, and Rangers.

3. Kenneth Branagh

The actor and director has won an Academy Award, four BAFTAs, two Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Olivier Award throughout his career. He is a fan of Tottenham Hotspur, Northern Irish side Linfield, and Rangers.

Maryhill-born Hollywood actor who starred in Trainspotting and The Full Monty is known to be a Gers supporter. Has voiced that he misses the thrill of watching the team play but realises it is a small price to pay for success in acting.

4. Robert Carlyle

Maryhill-born Hollywood actor who starred in Trainspotting and The Full Monty is known to be a Gers supporter. Has voiced that he misses the thrill of watching the team play but realises it is a small price to pay for success in acting.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Glasgow RangersGlasgowIbroxOld Firm