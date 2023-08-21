There are just 10 days left of the summer transfer window for the two Glasgow clubs to finalise deals.

Celtic and Rangers will dip back into the transfer market in what is expected to be a busy end to the summer window at either Glasgow club - and a list of free agents could be exploited by Brendan Rodgers or Michael Beale.

Both managers will be keen to strengthen their respective squads with added quality as they tackle European football, and some big name players are available for nothing.

Here, GlasgowWorld has updated a list of the best free agents who have not yet been snapped up:

1 . Shkodran Mustafi - Centre-back Market value: €1.00m - Former Arsenal and German international would bring Premier League experience and defensive solidity to either backline. At the age of 31, he has plenty left in the tank after a two-year spell in La Liga with Levante UD.

2 . Fredrik Gulbrandsen - Centre-forward Market value: €1.60m - Imposing Norwegian frontman who has left Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir after previously starring for RB Salzburg. His aerial presence is one of his key attributes.

3 . Tomas Vaclik - Goalkeeper Market value: €1.20m - Experienced Czech Republic international who last played for Huddersfield. Has plenty of European experience on his CV, having played for teams such as Basel, Sevilla and Olympiacos. The 34-year-old would bring plenty of quality to either of the Glasgow sides.