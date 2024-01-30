The January transfer deadline is looming and time is running out for Celtic and Rangers to offload a number of players who find themselves on the periphery of the first-team.

Both Glasgow giants could aim to boost their finances by agreeing to cash in on several fringe men who are currently well down the pecking order for a starting place or having fallen completely out of favour all together.

GlasgowWorld looks at 12 names who could do with heading for the exit door in search of regular football on transfer deadline day:

1 . Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) Argentine left-back was handed a rare start against Ross County due to Greg Taylor's short-term injury but he failed to impress. Has failed to provide serious competition for Taylor as understudy and has interest from clubs in Italy and back in his homeland. Under contract: 2027

2 . Jose Cifuentes (Rangers) Has only spent six months at Ibrox but looks set to depart, with a move to Brazilian side Cruzeiro expected to be finalised in the next 24 hours. The midfielder rejected the chance to head to Turkey earlier this week. Under contract: 2027

3 . Gustaf Lagerbielke (Celtic) Swedish central defender is nearing a move to Italian club Lecce on a loan deal until the end of the season, which will include an option to buy in the summer. Quickly fell out of favour under Brendan Rodgers. Under contract: 2028