12 famous faces that have visited Celtic Park

Here are some of the famous people to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.

By Declan McConville
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 10:01 BST

Celtic have a rich football history and over the years a number of celebrities have visit Celtic Park.

From rock stars to actors to monarchs, here are 12 famous faces to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.

The late monarch was at Celtic Park for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2014

1. Queen Elizabeth II

The late monarch was at Celtic Park for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in 2014 Photo: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Hollywood star is a Celtic fan and most recently turned up for the first home game of the season in 2022.

2. James McAvoy

The Hollywood star is a Celtic fan and most recently turned up for the first home game of the season in 2022.

Susan Boyle sung You’ll Never Walk Alone at Celtic Park in 2012 and has been a regular visitor to the stadium.

3. Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle sung You’ll Never Walk Alone at Celtic Park in 2012 and has been a regular visitor to the stadium. Photo:

The actor took part in a charity match at Celtic Park in 2018, saying “Playing at Celtic Park itself was a real buzz, and one of the best moments of my life.

4. Stephen Graham

The actor took part in a charity match at Celtic Park in 2018, saying “Playing at Celtic Park itself was a real buzz, and one of the best moments of my life.

