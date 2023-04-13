Register
12 legendary footballers that have visited Celtic Park - from Maradona to Messi

Here are some of the famous footballers to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 13th Apr 2023, 21:34 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 21:43 BST

Celtic have a rich football history and over the years a number of legendary players have visit Celtic Park.

From World Cup winners to superstar footballers, here are 12 famous faces to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.

The Argentinian legend led his first training session as international boss at Celtic Park in November 2008. Here he is pictured alongside some waiting youth players at the club.

1. Diego Maradona

The Argentinian legend led his first training session as international boss at Celtic Park in November 2008. Here he is pictured alongside some waiting youth players at the club.

Lionel Messi played at Celtic Park on a number of occasions for Barcelona. He described the atmosphere at Parkhead as the best in Europe.

2. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi played at Celtic Park on a number of occasions for Barcelona. He described the atmosphere at Parkhead as the best in Europe. Photo: Craig Foy

Di Stefano’s iconic Real Madrid side visited Celtic Park in 1962 for a fundraising charity match. Many Glaswegian’s would have first seen him during the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden where he scored a hat-trick.

3. Alfredo Di Stefano

Di Stefano’s iconic Real Madrid side visited Celtic Park in 1962 for a fundraising charity match. Many Glaswegian’s would have first seen him during the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden where he scored a hat-trick.

Charlton has a special connection to the Hoops having chose to play Celtic in his testimonial match. He played at Celtic Park on two occasions whilst at Manchester United and Preston.

4. Sir Bobby Charlton

Charlton has a special connection to the Hoops having chose to play Celtic in his testimonial match. He played at Celtic Park on two occasions whilst at Manchester United and Preston. Photo: A. Jones

