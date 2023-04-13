12 legendary footballers that have visited Celtic Park - from Maradona to Messi

Here are some of the famous footballers to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.
Celtic have a rich football history and over the years a number of legendary players have visit Celtic Park.
From World Cup winners to superstar footballers, here are 12 famous faces to have visited the home of Celtic Football Club.
Undefined: gallery
Undefined: related
1. Diego Maradona
The Argentinian legend led his first training session as international boss at Celtic Park in November 2008. Here he is pictured alongside some waiting youth players at the club.
2. Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi played at Celtic Park on a number of occasions for Barcelona. He described the atmosphere at Parkhead as the best in Europe. Photo: Craig Foy
3. Alfredo Di Stefano
Di Stefano’s iconic Real Madrid side visited Celtic Park in 1962 for a fundraising charity match. Many Glaswegian’s would have first seen him during the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden where he scored a hat-trick.
4. Sir Bobby Charlton
Charlton has a special connection to the Hoops having chose to play Celtic in his testimonial match. He played at Celtic Park on two occasions whilst at Manchester United and Preston. Photo: A. Jones