12 legendary footballers that have visited Hampden Park - from Pele to Zidane

Here are some of the famous footballers to have visited the home of Scottish football
Hampden is a football stadium which has a rich history having had a number of legendary players play in the Southside of Glasgow.
Over the years, the ground has also been chosen to host some famous European finals with two of the most well-known including Real Madrid.
From World Cup winners to Champions League stars, here are 12 famous faces to have visited the home of the Scotland national football team.
1. Pelé
The great Pelé was stopped from shining at Hampden Park thanks to Celtic’s John Clark with his Brazilian side only managing a 1-1 draw when they visited the Southside of Glasgow in 1966. Photo: Peter Shepherd
2. Zinedine Zidane
Many fans who attended or watched the 2002 Champions League final between Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen will fondly remember the goal which Zidance scored on the night which is considered as the greatest goal in Champions League history. Photo: Gary M. Prior
3. Lev Yashin
Yashin is considered to be one of the greatest goalkeeper’s of all time and visited Hampden in 1967 with his USSR team who had managed their best ever run at the World Cup the year previous.
4. Michel Platini
Although Michel Platini did not play at Hampden as a player, he visited the national stadium on a number of occasions in his role as UEFA President. He is pictured here at the 2007 UEFA Cup final between Espanyol and Sevilla.