Here’s some of the legendary footballers that have visited the home of Rangers.
Over the years, Rangers have faced a lot of quality sides in European competition with some legendary figures having appeared on the turf.
From Ballon d’Or winners to World Cup stars, here are 12 famous footballing faces that have visited Ibrox Stadium.
1. Franz Beckenbauer
Pictured here before the second leg of the European Cup Winners Cup semi-final against Rangers. Beckenbauer is considered to be one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game. He won the World Cup as both a player and manager with West Germany.
2. Gerd Muller
The legendary German striker is one of only nine players to have won the World Cup, the European Cup and a Ballon D’or. He was part of the great Bayern team which faced Rangers in the European Cup Winners Cup sem-final on their way to win the silverware in 1972. Photo: PA Wire
3. Francisco Gento
Gento was part of the iconic Real Madrid side of the 1950/60s and won a total of six European Cups. He visited Ibrox in 1963 in the second round of the European Cup when his team won 1-0 at Ibrox thanks to a late goal from Ferenc Puskas.
4. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
The Bayern Munich legend still states that the best goal he ever scored was against Rangers but the goal was disallowed. However, it was with Inter Milan instead that he visited Ibrox in 1984. Although his side were defeated 3-1 on the night they had already done enough at the San Siro in the first leg of the tie.