12 players who have represented Celtic and Rangers including ex Everton, Wolves, Hearts & Hibs stars - gallery
The latest edition of the Old Firm derby takes place this weekend at Ibrox and here are some of the most recent players to have played for both Glasgow clubs.
Rangers and Celtic are set to go head-to-head once again this weekend in the Scottish Premiership as world football’s fiercest derby returns.
Throughout the years there have been a handful of players who have either represented or been on the books at one point for both clubs. Even fewer have played for both in the Old Firm derby and no player has ever transferred directly from one club to the other. Ahead of this weekend’s match, we’ve taken a look back at some of the more recent players to have represented both clubs.
Here are 12 players who have either played for or been on the books at both Celtic and Rangers in the past 30 years: