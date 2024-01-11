A list of the biggest transfer value increases in the Scottish Premiership since the summer.

Celtic and Rangers are scrapping it out in the Scottish Premiership title race but the winter break presents both clubs with an opportunity to regroup ahead of the second half of the season.

Philippe Clement's Gers have arrived in La Manga in the South of Spain for a warm weather training camp and will play a closed-door friendly against German Bundesliga 2. side Hertha Berlin this weekend. Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers' Hoops ditched their plans to travel abroad and will instead remain closer to home.

Since the start of the 2023/24 campaign, a number of top-flight stars have witnessed their transfer value increase in size due to their performances to date. The difference in some players value has been striking, with Celtic and Rangers players occupying 19 of the top 23 places in the list.

With that in mind, we take a look at the players in question who have seen their value increase significantly since the opening day of the season, including 13 Celtic and six Rangers stars:

(*Data provided by Transfermarkt)

1 . 23rd - Elie Youan (Hibernian) Current market value: €1.5m, Difference: 50% (€500k)

2 . 22nd - Marco Tilio (Celtic) Current market value: €1.5m, Difference: 50% (€500k)

3 . 21st - Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) Current market value: €1.8m, Difference: 38.5% (€500k)