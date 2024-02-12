January brought new faces to Celtic and Rangers but some attention will already be devoted to signing players for next season.

Philippe Clement's Ibrox recruitment saw the arrivals of Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes. A move for left-back Jefte fell flat but don't be surprised if the Ibrox side pick that lead back up in the summer months.

Fans at Celtic meanwhile were left disgruntled at the little business their club did as they pursue the title once again. Adam Idah has made a good start in attack since joining on loan from Norwich City and Nicolas Kuhn also arrived from Rapid Wien, but punters wanted more added to Brendan Rodgers' squad.

There's a chance for lingering desires and bolstering to be done this summer. Both clubs will be in Europe in some capacity while the obvious domestic goal of silverware is a responsibility arrivals must carry.

Both clubs have shown they can cast the net far and wide for signings while looking closer to home and over the border is also something they have opted for in previous windows. There are several stars around Europe and beyond with contracts expiring in the summer, as Glasgow World looks at 13 who are out of contract this summer, according to Transfermarkt, and who could rock up in blue or Hoops.

1 . Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce) The Belgian striker was briefly linked with Rangers in the January transfer window. He's available for nothing this summer as things stand if the Turkish club don't take up his one-year option.

2 . Ben Johnson (West Ham) Worked his way into the Hammers squad recently but only six appearances this term.

3 . Layvin Kurzawa (PSG) PSG's large loan fees and Kurzawa's high wages were said to have scared Celtic off a January loan move but he's free this summer