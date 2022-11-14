13 Scottish Premiership stars who will feature at FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Just six days remain until the FIFA World Cup journey begins in Qatar for 13 lucky Scottish Premiership stars, who were included in their countries final 26-man squad list.

32 nations will compete in eight groups of four, with four matches to be played over a 12-day period during the group stage. The winners and runners-up will then progress to the round of 16.

Stars including Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands), Aaron Ramsey (Wales), Jason Cummings (Australia), Eiji Kawashima (Japan) and Jackson Irvine (Australia) will be familiar to many followers of Scottish football, who are set to feature in the Middle East over the coming weeks.

Scotland have endured some truly bruising moments in the pursuit of tournament football since France 98’ and Steve Clarke’s side fell agonisingly short of booking their place once again after suffering a 3-1 play-off semi-final defeat to Ukraine at Hampden Park back in June.

However, there will be some Scottish representation in Qatar with 13 players currently plying their trade in the top-flight selected by their respecitve countries. SEVEN of those will appear for Australia, while Celtic and Rangers both have players involved.

Which nations will compete at the finals?

GROUP A - Qatar (host), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

GROUP B - England, Iran, USA, Wales

GROUP C - Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

GROUP D - France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

GROUP E - Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

GROUP F - Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

GROUP G - Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

GROUP H - Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Which Scottish Premiership stars will feature?

1. CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS - Celtic USA (11 caps) - The centre-back has been a mainstay in the Hoops side and is currently sporting the captain’s armband. Could make a huge impact for Gregg Berhalter’s squad Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group Photo Sales

2. DYLAN LEVITT - Dundee United Wales (13 caps) - Attacking midfielder joined the Tangerines on a permanent basis from Manchester United U/23s after a successful loan spell last term. Expected to feature alongside Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. CAMERON DEVLIN - Heart of Midlothian Australia (1 cap) - Defensive midfielder will have his sights set on adding to his solitary cap during a friendly against New Zealand in September Photo Sales

4. BORNA BARISIC - Rangers Croatia (27 caps, 1 goal) - Left-back has been a regular feature in Zlatko Dalic’s national team in recent years, scoring his first international goal in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group Photo Sales