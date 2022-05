The Hoops kept their six-point lead at the top of the table intact, with goals from Jota and Fashion Sakala meaning both teams left the final Old Firm game of the season with one point.

Sakala struck the post late on – a goal would’ve closed the gap to three points and put pressure on the league leaders – but Rangers could not win all three points, despite controlling most of the second half.

Here are 14 of the best photos from the game.

1. Celtic 1-1 Rangers Celtic fans wave inflatable kangaroos before the game. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

2. Celtic 1-1 Rangers Celtic fans show off their tifo. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

3. Celtic 1-1 Rangers Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Ange Postecoglou watching on. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales

4. Celtic 1-1 Rangers Jota runs off to celebrate after opening the scoring. Photo: Ian MacNicol Photo Sales