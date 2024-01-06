The January transfer window is open but Celtic and Rangers are likely to have one eye on the summer as they plan ahead for the future.

The January window is often a frantic time of of year for clubs to complete transfer business. Celtic and Rangers will both have one eye firmly locked on the future and the likely changes to their respective squads.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers and opposite number Philippe Clement will be looking to move certain players on this month and replace them with added quality, which is always a difficult challenge midway through a season.

A number of top players from across Europe and further afield are set to become free agents in the summer as they enter the final six months of their contracts. Here, GlasgowWorld looks at 14 players that both Glasgow giants could target with a view to next season and beyond:

1 . Wilfred Ndidi - Leicester City Defensive midfielder - A player Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers knows well from his time at the King Power Stadium. Could a potential reunion be on the cards?

2 . Scott McKenna - Nottingham Forest Centre-back - Rangers have now joined Celtic in the race to sign the Scotland international who has fallen out of favour at the City Ground.

3 . Loris Karius - Newcastle Utd Goalkeeper - Ex-Liverpool stopper penned a short-term deal on Tyneside last summer and could be on the move at the end of the season.