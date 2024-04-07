Rabbi Matondo scored an injury-time equaliser for Rangers in a gripping Old Firm encounter against Celtic at Ibrox to hand Philippe Clement’s the initiative in the Scottish Premiership title race.

The visitors struck first blood after just 21 seconds when Daizen Maeda nipped in behind flat-footed Gers captain James Tavernier before seeing his deflected effort nestle in the back of the net. Brendan Rodgers’ double then doubled their advantage after 34 minutes when referee John Beaton gifted the Parkhead side a penalty, with Connor Goldson penalised for handball following a VAR check.

Matt O’Riley made no mistake from the spot, producing a Panenka as he sent Light Blues’ keeper Jack Butland the wrong way. Rangers were booed off by their own supporters at half-time but their response after the break was emphatic.

Tavernier hauled his team mates back into the contest from 12 yards following yet another VAR review after Fabio Silva went down in the box under Alistair Johnston’s challenge. Cyriel Dessers thought he had levelled the match two minutes later, but his goal was chalked off for a foul in the build-up.

Substitute Abdallah Sima did find the equaliser for the hosts on 86 minutes, with his strike taking a wicked deflection of Liam Scales on route to finding the net. But Adam Idah fired the Hoops back in front just seconds after the restart.

The drama didn’t end there, with Matondo cutting inside off the left flank before curling a shot beyond Joe Hart in the 93rd minute to earn Philippe Clement’s men a hard-fought share of the spoils.

Tensions flared after the full-time whistle between both sets of players, with Callum McGregor and Todd Cantwell involved in a heated confrontation. With this 3-3 draw, Rangers now have the chance to move two points clear at the top of the table when they play their game in hand against Dundee in midweek.

Here, Glasgow World takes a look at the story of the match through the camera lenses from photographers placed around the ground to capture the best of the action.

1 . Tomoki and Tom gapple for possession Celtic midfielder Tomoki Iwata attempts to shield the ball from Rangers' Tom Lawrence during a lively start to the match.

2 . Titanic Johnston and Silva tussle Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston was involved in an entertaining battle with Wolves loanee Fabio Silva for 65 minutes before the latter was replaced. Johnston was deemed to have made sufficient enough contact with Silva's right-knee to concede a second half penalty.

3 . Beaton the centre of attention There had been plenty of hysteria surrounding the SFA's decision to appoint John Beaton as the man in the middle for this game and he faced an unenviable task. He was involved in the tick of the action and was called over to the VAR monitor on more than one occasion. Here, he awards Celtic a spot-kick following Connor Goldson's handball.