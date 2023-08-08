There are just over three weeks of the summer transfer window remaining for the two Glasgow clubs to finalise deals.

Celtic and Rangers are likely to dip back into the transfer market before the window slams shut on at midnight on August 31 and a list of free agents could be exploited by either Brendan Rodgers or Michael Beale.

Both managers will be keen to bolster their respective squads with quality additions ahead of competing in Europe, and some big name players have recently become available which offers the two Glasgow giants the perfect opportunity to sign top stars for nothing.

The biggest Bosman transfer of this summer is, of course, Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami following the expiry of his contract at PSG. Sergio Busquets has also reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate in the MLS.

Here, GlasgowWorld has compiled a list of the best free agents who have not yet been snapped up:

1 . Axel Tuanzebe - Centre-back Market value: €4.50m - Former Manchester United youth product, who impressed after making his first-team debut but found chances hard to come by is a target for EFL Championship side Ipswich Town. Has had three separate loan spells with Aston Villa.

2 . Luis Chávez - Defensive midfielder Market value: €8.00m - The 27-year-old Mexico international might be looking for a move to European football after spending the entirety of his career to date in his homeland.

3 . Fredrik Gulbrandsen - Centre-forward Market value: €1.60m - Imposing Norwegian frontman who has left Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Basaksehir after previously starring for RB Salzburg. His aerial presence is one of his key attributes.

4 . Steven Nzonzi - Defensive midfielder Market value: €3.00m - Vastly experience holding midfielder who counts Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City, Serie A side Roma and La Liga outfit Sevilla among his former clubs. Has recently left Qatari side Al-Rayyan SC and would top European experience.

