For any youth player in the academy system at Celtic or Rangers, it can be challenging to break into the first-team set-up considering the vast amount of money splashed out on established players across the globe.

While the Hoops are yet to make any new signings so far this transfer window, their arch rivals have already added heavily to their squad this summer and are expected to conduct more business before the Scottish Premiership season starts on the weekend of August 3/4.

The level of competition for young prospects desperately seeking an opportunity to impress and earn a place in the senior team can be a daunting one as they look to make their way in the game. However, both managers Philippe Clement and Brendan Rodgers have already proved they are willing to promote starlets from within and that theme looks set to continue heading into the 2024/25 domestic campaign.

Celtic have produced the likes of Kieran Tierney, current captain Callum McGregor and James Forrest through that avenue over the years, while the Gers have witnessed players such as Nathan Patterson, former skipper Barry Ferguson and retired goalkeeper Allan McGregor flourish in a first-team environment before going on to earn the club a tidy profit.

Supporters of both clubs will undoubtedly want to see new faces, who have been tipped for bright futures, to step up and showcase what they can offer on the big stage in front of a capacity 50,000 or 60,000 strong home crowd.

With that in mind, GlasgowWorld has taken a look at 16 youth players who have a strong chance of making the breakthrough into the senior team at both clubs this season.

